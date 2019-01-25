Easily charge your phone & carry your MacBook in style w/ this $26 backpack

- Jan. 25th 2019 3:53 pm ET

0

KOPACK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Quick Access 15.6-inch MacBook Backpack for $25.83 shipped when code 662PT32O is used at checkout. At over 30% off the going rate of nearly $40, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and is the best available. This backpack features an external USB port to charge your device with a battery pack stored inside. With this feature, you’ll protect your charging cable and have easy access to power when you need it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A good thing to keep around is Anker’s PowerLine II MFi-certified 6-Foot Charging Cable. You can get it for just $10 shipped at Amazon right now, and since it’s 6 feet long, it’s the perfect length to keep your phone powered while plugged into your backpack.

Kopack Quick Access MacBook Backpack features:

  • High density wear-resistant waterproof anti-wrinkle fabric effectively resist rainwater splashing
  • Perfect organizers with back hidden zipped pocket and side zipped pocket for your wallet, phone, passport and other objects
  • The anti-puncture three-dimensional 4 tooth zipper of the main compartment provides double anti-theft protection with the lockable zipper
  • External USB port with cable is convenient for you to charge your smart phone, tablet and other electronics devices without opening up the backpack and take out your power bank

