Save up to 35% on LEGO BrickHeadz, City, Creator, Star Wars and more from $6

- Jan. 25th 2019 3:20 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the LEGO City Mining Experts Site for $84.94 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, is $5 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s price drop is only the second discount we’ve seen so far, as well. This 883-piece set is packed with features and includes a six-inch long bucket wheel excavator, five minifigures and more. Head below for even more LEGO discounts starting at $6. 

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO City Mining Experts Site features:

Grab your hard hat and head out to the LEGO City 60188 Mining Experts Site to make new discoveries! This thrilling excavator toy building set features a large grinder/crusher bucket wheel excavator toy with minifigure cab and raising arm, a front loader with raising shovel and a dump truck with tilting bed. It also includes a large mine system with golden nugget elements, explode function, hidden golden nugget element and a chute and track system with rotating chute and 2 mine carts, plus a mobile lab. Includes 6 minifigures plus bear and glow-in-the-dark spider figures.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go