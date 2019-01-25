Save up to 35% on LEGO BrickHeadz, City, Creator, Star Wars and more from $6

Amazon offers the LEGO City Mining Experts Site for $84.94 shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, is $5 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s price drop is only the second discount we’ve seen so far, as well. This 883-piece set is packed with features and includes a six-inch long bucket wheel excavator, five minifigures and more. Head below for even more LEGO discounts starting at $6.

LEGO City Mining Experts Site features:

Grab your hard hat and head out to the LEGO City 60188 Mining Experts Site to make new discoveries! This thrilling excavator toy building set features a large grinder/crusher bucket wheel excavator toy with minifigure cab and raising arm, a front loader with raising shovel and a dump truck with tilting bed. It also includes a large mine system with golden nugget elements, explode function, hidden golden nugget element and a chute and track system with rotating chute and 2 mine carts, plus a mobile lab. Includes 6 minifigures plus bear and glow-in-the-dark spider figures.