Tackle projects around the house: Ryobi 18V Drill/Driver w/ two batteries $99 (Reg. $129)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver with two batteries and charger for $99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for its full $129 list price and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Whether building DIY projects or putting together toys for the kids, this Ryobi drill/driver will be an invaluable addition to your arsenal. Ships with two 2Ah batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a drill set. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes both a carrying case and 21 bits.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver features: