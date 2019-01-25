Tackle projects around the house: Ryobi 18V Drill/Driver w/ two batteries $99 (Reg. $129)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver with two batteries and charger for $99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for its full $129 list price and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Whether building DIY projects or putting together toys for the kids, this Ryobi drill/driver will be an invaluable addition to your arsenal. Ships with two 2Ah batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver features:
RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The drill/driver features a 3-jaw Jacobs Chuck for quick hex bit insert. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0 to 600 RPM or 0 to 1800 RPM) to match your desired application. Its brushless motor provides longer runtime and extended tool life when compared to brushed motors. The LED light illuminates the work area and remains on for a time after trigger is released for improved accuracy. The lithium-ion batteries provide 2x’s the runtime of their Ni-Cd counterparts. The 18-Volt charger is compatible with all RYOBI ONE+ lithium-ion batteries.