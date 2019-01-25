SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive hits the Amazon low at under $13 shipped

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ73-064G-G46) for $12.89 shipped. Matched at B&H. It has sold for as much as $17over the last 6 months at Amazon and is now at the all-time low there. Along with the 64GB of storage, this model features USB 3.0, speeds of up to 150MB/s, metal casing and a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
Most brand name options go for about this much or more including the PNY Turbo. However, this Silicon Power 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is only $10 shipped. If you’re looking for some Solid-State storage, we have some great Samsung and Kingston options starting from $20 right now as well.
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive:
- High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s
- Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds
- Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
- Sleek, durable metal casing
- Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
- 5-year limited warranty