SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive hits the Amazon low at under $13 shipped

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ73-064G-G46) for $12.89 shipped. Matched at B&H. It has sold for as much as $17over the last 6 months at Amazon and is now at the all-time low there. Along with the 64GB of storage, this model features USB 3.0, speeds of up to 150MB/s, metal casing and a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Most brand name options go for about this much or more including the PNY Turbo. However, this Silicon Power 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is only $10 shipped. If you’re looking for some Solid-State storage, we have some great Samsung and Kingston options starting from $20 right now as well.

SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: