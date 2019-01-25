SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive hits the Amazon low at under $13 shipped

- Jan. 25th 2019 9:09 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $17 $13
0

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ73-064G-G46) for $12.89 shipped. Matched at B&H. It has sold for as much as $17over the last 6 months at Amazon and is now at the all-time low there. Along with the 64GB of storage, this model features USB 3.0, speeds of up to 150MB/s, metal casing and a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Most brand name options go for about this much or more including the PNY Turbo. However, this Silicon Power 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is only $10 shipped. If you’re looking for some Solid-State storage, we have some great Samsung and Kingston options starting from $20 right now as well.

SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

  • High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s
  • Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds
  • Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
  • Sleek, durable metal casing
  • Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
  • 5-year limited warranty
Get this deal
Reg. $17 $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

USB Thumb Drives SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard