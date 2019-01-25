Upgrade your home gym with the Stamina ATS Air Rower for $220, today only (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot offers the Stamina 35-1401 ATS Air Rower in Red/Black for $219.99. Prime members score free shipping; for non-members, delivery adds another $6. Regularly $300, like it is right now at Amazon, today’s price is the best we could find. It even beats out the Amazon all-time low by $10. This machine is a surefire way to make sure you’re getting in your daily cardio. You’ll even have access to two online streaming workout videos so you can use this rower to the fullest. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Stamina ATS Air Rower features:

Assembled size: 77” L x 18″ W x 22″ H

Folded size: 48” L x 18″ W x 28″ H

Material: Steel frame, nylon pull strap and foot straps

Resistance: Air Resistance

Comfort Elements: Comfortable padded, upholstered seat

Targeted Training: Improve cardiovascular fitness and to strenghten the entire body

Includes: Stamina® Air Rower, 2 online workout videos, owner’s manual