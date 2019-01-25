Tenergy’s Fast Boiling 1500W Electric Kettle is down to $14.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25+)

Tenergy (100% positive in the last 12 months from 12,159 ratings) via Amazon is now offering its stainless steel Electric Kettle 1.7L 1500W Fast Boiling Tea Kettle for $14.59 shipped. Simply apple coupon code WAJQ4Y7I at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $27.50, that’s nearly 50% off, a few dollars below our previous mention and the best we can find. With its 1500 watts of power, it “can boil 1L of water within 5 minutes” and features a 360-degree swivel base with power cable wrap. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.
At just $14.50, you’ll be hard pressed to find another comparable option for less. Even the usually rock-bottom Chefman option is going for $20 shipped right now. For more discounted kitchenware, head over to our Home Goods Guide.
Tenergy Electric Fast Boiling Kettle:
- MODERN & DURABLE DESIGN – The 304 food grade stainless steel gives a beautiful shimmer to the Tenergy electric tea kettle that is also reinforced by its strong construction. The water is kept free from the plastic taste that some kettles suffer from. The safe-to-touch handle comfortably lets you pour out hot contents and the BPA-free measuring window let you know the amount of water left.
- SAFETY PROTECTION BACKED BY STRIX – The hot water kettle has a built-in auto shut off when the water is fully boiled or if boil-dry to stop accidents from occurring. Backed by British Strix Thermostat Control (the leading brand of kettle thermostat control), our stainless steel kettle adheres to the standards put forth by Strix to ensure precise temperature control.