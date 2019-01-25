Pick up these Women’s Cozy Indoor Slippers from Amazon at just $11 shipped (Reg. $20)

- Jan. 25th 2019 12:51 pm ET

0

topshoesUS (99% lifetime positive based on 100,000+ reviews) via Amazon is offering the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Cozy Indoor Knit Outdoor Winter House Slippers in several color options for $10.61 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and using code 302QJFDQ at checkout. Regularly $20, that’s a new Amazon all-time low. These slippers feature a faux fur lining for added comfort and a cushioned footbed for support. Plus, their rubber sole can be worn inside or outdoors. With over 240 reviews, these slippers are rated 4.4/5 stars.

Dream Pairs Cozy Slippers feature:

  • Comfy House Slippers: Meticulous cable knit upper featuring sheepskin insole with faux fur lining
  • Cold Weather Slip-on slippers: Ultra soft faux fur lining for best comfort indoors/outdoors
  • Warm Cozies Slipper: Cushioned shearling footbed offers comfort with every step
  • Outdoor Flats Slipper: Light and flexible EVA rubber outsole is substantial enough for outdoor use

