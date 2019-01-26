Toshiba’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV gets paired w/ an Echo Dot for a bargain price of $200 ($260 value)

Best Buy is offering the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV with 2nd Generation Echo Dot for $199.99 shipped. That’s $30 off what it’s currently priced at on Amazon and is a match for our previous mention of the TV itself without the Echo Dot. The combined value of this deal clocks in around $260 and is the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. This TV runs Fire OS, giving you access to loads of apps on the Amazon Appstore. I picked up a Fire TV Stick 4K and have found that Fire OS offers a bunch of functionality for an incredible value. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apply some of today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna for $20. It offers a 35-mile range that will provide you with access to HD channels within range. A clean and simple white appearance makes it easily fit in with your home decor and can even be painted in case you’d like it to blend in a bit more.

43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire TV features: