Toshiba’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV gets paired w/ an Echo Dot for a bargain price of $200 ($260 value)

- Jan. 26th 2019 9:45 am ET

$200
0

Best Buy is offering the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV with 2nd Generation Echo Dot for $199.99 shipped. That’s $30 off what it’s currently priced at on Amazon and is a match for our previous mention of the TV itself without the Echo Dot. The combined value of this deal clocks in around $260 and is the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. This TV runs Fire OS, giving you access to loads of apps on the Amazon Appstore. I picked up a Fire TV Stick 4K and have found that Fire OS offers a bunch of functionality for an incredible value. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apply some of today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna for $20. It offers a 35-mile range that will provide you with access to HD channels within range. A clean and simple white appearance makes it easily fit in with your home decor and can even be painted in case you’d like it to blend in a bit more.

43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire TV features:

  • Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.
  • With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
$200

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
HDTV Toshiba Echo

About the Author