At under $8, this top-rated Gerber Pocket Knife is an easy buy

Amazon offers the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $7.97 shipped. That’s good for around $4-$5 off the regular going rate, the second best we’ve seen in the last year and the lowest price available. With a tough design and 4.8-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at under $8. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife features:

Comfortable to hold and easily pocketable, the Gerber E.A.B. Lite features a utility blade that’s replaceable with either 2-1/4-inch contractor grade or standard size utility blades. This pocket-sized cutter is great for a variety of tasks-from opening boxes to slicing rope.