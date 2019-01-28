Snag a 100-pc. DEWALT Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $30 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Jan. 28th 2019 4:21 pm ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 100-pc. Screwdriving and Drilling Set (DWA2FTS100) for $29.99 shipped. That’s around $10 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. This combo pack comes with four of DEWALT’s popular bit sets. Each option has its own carrying case, allowing you to take only the one that is needed for your project and cut down on the heft of items that you need to carry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Would you prefer to have everything in one carrying case? BLACK+DECKER’s 109-pc. Set is $17 and includes a bunch of bits meant for all sorts of materials including wood, metal, plastic, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

DEWALT 100-pc. Bit Set features:

  • 30-piece IMPACT READY FlexTorq screwdriving set
  • 37-piece screwdriving set with Tough Case
  • 19-piece screwdriving set with Tough Case
  • 14-piece gold ferrous Pilot Point drilling set
$30

