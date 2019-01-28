Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple silicone case for $19.50 (Reg. $39)

Jan. 28th 2019

AT&T offers Apple’s official Silicone iPhone XS Case in White for $19.50 shipped. As a comparison, this case has a list price of $39 and sells for around that at most retailers including Amazon. Outfit your iPhone XS with an official case and keep it protected on-the-go. Made of silicone for a comfortable and slim grip. “Fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.” Looking to save further? Consider going with this third-party alternative for 40% less than today’s featured deal.

Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

