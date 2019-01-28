Blink’s home security cameras feature 2-year battery life, FREE cloud recording, more from $72

Immedia Semiconductor (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of its Blink Home Security Cameras from $72 shipped. The best starting place is the Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection Single Camera Kit for $79.99. At 20% off the going rate, this is the best we’ve tracked since Black Friday and is the lowest available. If you’ve yet to dive into the camera home security camera system market yet, Blink is a great option. Over 4,000 homeowners have rated it 3.8/5 stars at Amazon.

Though Blink cameras are fully wireless, the company rates them for two years on a single set of AA batteries. Plus, Blink offers 120 minutes of cloud recording at no cost. Since the average video clip Blink records is five seconds, that means you should be able to store around 1,440 total events before it starts to overwrite the oldest ones.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out Wyze Cam. It’s just $26 shipped, features Amazon Alexa integration and even sports local recording to a microSD card.

