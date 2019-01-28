Braun’s Beard/Hair Grooming Kit includes a free Gillette Fusion razor for $25 (Reg. $35+)

- Jan. 28th 2019 2:07 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $35+ $25
0

Amazon is offering the Braun Men’s Beard/Hair Trimmer Grooming Kit for $24.94 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $45, it is currently on sale for $35 at Walmart and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop lower way back in summer 2017, this is the best we have tracked since then. This kit comes everything you need to stay looking right including 4 combs (13 precision length settings from 0.5-21mm), a detail trimmer, ear/nose attachments and a Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you would prefer a dedicated ear/nose setup, we still have the extremely popular Panasonic options from just $11 shipped. But you will be forgoing the precision length trimmer and Gillette razor. Wahl also makes a good option at $23, but it doesn’t include the ear/nose attachment.

Braun Men’s Beard/Hair Trimmer Grooming Kit:

  • The kit includes 4 combs covering 13 precision length settings from 0.5-21mm, a detail trimmer and ear & nose trimmer attachments
  • Lifetime lasting power – 60 minutes of precision trimming from an 8 hour charge
  • Ultimate precision with lifetime lasting sharp blades. Fully washable for easy cleaning under running water
  • Includes a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall technology
Get this deal
Reg. $35+ $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Braun

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard