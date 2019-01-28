Braun’s Beard/Hair Grooming Kit includes a free Gillette Fusion razor for $25 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is offering the Braun Men’s Beard/Hair Trimmer Grooming Kit for $24.94 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $45, it is currently on sale for $35 at Walmart and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop lower way back in summer 2017, this is the best we have tracked since then. This kit comes everything you need to stay looking right including 4 combs (13 precision length settings from 0.5-21mm), a detail trimmer, ear/nose attachments and a Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you would prefer a dedicated ear/nose setup, we still have the extremely popular Panasonic options from just $11 shipped. But you will be forgoing the precision length trimmer and Gillette razor. Wahl also makes a good option at $23, but it doesn’t include the ear/nose attachment.

Braun Men’s Beard/Hair Trimmer Grooming Kit: