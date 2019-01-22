Panasonic’s popular Ear & Nose Trimmer is yours for $11 shipped right now (more than 25% off)

CircuitCity (99.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer (ER430K) for $10.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $20, it currently sells for $18 or so at Best Buy and $15 on Amazon (CircuitCity’s Amazon storefront has it for $11.79). This is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This trimmer is perfect for keeping ear, nose, and even eyebrow hair on point with hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades and wet-dry operation. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,900 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
There aren’t very many brand-name trimmers of comparable quality at this price. In fact, most no-name options, outside of this $8 Vimdiff, go for even more than today’s deal. If you’re looking for a more traditional shaver, this regularly $50+ Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver is still $30 shipped.
Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer:
Easily maintain your facial hair with this Panasonic ear and nose trimmer. Its curved hypoallergenic blades remove hair without causing bumps or razor burn, and its vacuum system eliminates any mess by sucking up hair particles as you trim. This Panasonic ear and nose trimmer is waterproof for use in the shower.