Panasonic’s popular Ear & Nose Trimmer is yours for $11 shipped right now (more than 25% off)

CircuitCity (99.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer (ER430K) for $10.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $20, it currently sells for $18 or so at Best Buy and $15 on Amazon (CircuitCity’s Amazon storefront has it for $11.79). This is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This trimmer is perfect for keeping ear, nose, and even eyebrow hair on point with hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades and wet-dry operation. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,900 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

There aren’t very many brand-name trimmers of comparable quality at this price. In fact, most no-name options, outside of this $8 Vimdiff, go for even more than today’s deal. If you’re looking for a more traditional shaver, this regularly $50+ Panasonic 3-Blade Wet/Dry Shaver is still $30 shipped.

Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer: