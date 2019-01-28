Be ready for trips or sleepovers w/ this Intex inflatable airbed for kids at $10 shipped

Amazon offers the Intex Cozy Kidz Inflatable Airbed for $9.84 shipped. Regularly $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since it dropped to $8 in 2016 and is the best available. If your kids have sleepovers, this is perfect. You’ll be able to easily pull out a spare bed for their friends and then put it back away when they leave, giving you extra space when you need it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers.

Intex Cozy Kids Inflatable Airbed features:

  • Waterproof flocked top
  • Assorted bright fun colors
  • Soft flocking for extra comfort
  • 34 1/2″ x 62″ x 7″ (88cm x 157cm x 18cm)
  • Includes inflatable flocked pillow and repair patch
  • Not for use by children under 15 months
