KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers offer Hi-Fi sound at $300 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in black for $300 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best out there. For comparison, you’d pay as much as $550 for the white models. KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers feature a 5.25-inch driver array for enhanced audio quality. Compared to previous models, the. Q150 have also been redesigned to “reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.” So far they carry a 5/5 star rating, much like the rest of KEF’s lineup of audio gear.

Pair the KEF speakers with this highly-rated $68 Desktop DAC to complete your new audio setup.

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers features: