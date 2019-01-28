KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers offer Hi-Fi sound at $300 shipped (25% off)

- Jan. 28th 2019 1:14 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in black for $300 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best out there. For comparison, you’d pay as much as $550 for the white modelsKEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers feature a 5.25-inch driver array for enhanced audio quality. Compared to previous models, the. Q150 have also been redesigned to “reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.” So far they carry a 5/5 star rating, much like the rest of KEF’s lineup of audio gear.

Pair the KEF speakers with this highly-rated $68 Desktop DAC to complete your new audio setup.

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers features:

  • The KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q150 features a new cabinet, sleek new finishes, and an improved 5.25” Uni-Q driver Array.
  • The Q150 contains an enhanced Uni-Q Driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and reimagined crossovers to provide cleaner and more accurate bass.
  • The front port has been moved to the back of the Q150 and internal architecture has been redesigned to reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.
  • The Q150 is available in sleek matte Black and White vinyl finishes.

 

