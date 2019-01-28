The best-selling Masters of Doom eBook is now $2 (Reg. $15) + fiction titles for FREE

Amazon offers Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture Kindle eBook for $1.99. Also at Google Play. Originally $14, and currently $15 in paperback, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this title in any format. Masters of Doom follows the story of John Carmack and John Romero — co-creators of the massively popular Quake and Doom franchises — and how the success of those games impacted their friendship. (Mild spoiler: terribly.) It’s an Amazon #1 best seller in Biographies of Business Professionals and rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for some more eBook freebies.

If $2 is still more than what you’re willing to pay for an eBook, consider the following FREE well-rated fiction reads down below.

Free eBooks:

Masters of Doom is the amazing true story of the Lennon and McCartney of video games: John Carmack and John Romero. Together, they ruled big business. They transformed popular culture. And they provoked a national controversy. More than anything, they lived a unique and rollicking American Dream, escaping the broken homes of their youth to co-create the most notoriously successful game franchises in history—Doom and Quake—until the games they made tore them apart.

