There are smartphones, smart cameras, smart sprinklers, and even smart thermostats. An area that’s been becoming smarter lately is the nursery, and it’s one of the most important places in my opinion. Motorola is doing its part to help you keep an eye on your young one from the other room with the launch of its Hubble Smart Nursery App, Comfort Cloud baby cushion, and Halo smart baby monitor.

The Hubble Smart Nursery App is an IoT platform that will bring all of your nursery devices together in one place. The Comfort Cloud will give your baby a comfortable place to sleep while tracking patterns based on several factors like heart rate, respiratory rate, body movement, and more. The Halo smart baby monitor gives you a “parent’s eye view” of your child, features IR night vision, two-way audio, motion/audio sensors, and even more.

Motorola Halo smart baby monitor steps up your parenting game

This is really the best product of the announcement, I’d say. With Halo, you’ll have a very unique perspective of your child when you’re not there. Halo mounts to the side of the crib giving you a “parent’s eye view” of your kid as they sleep (or when they’re awake). The camera features a 1080p sensor and has IR night vision with up to 10-meter viewing capabilities. There’s built-in two-way audio through microphones and speakers, and both motion and audio sensors to alert you when something changes.

The Halo can also be detached from its mount making the perfect portable baby monitor. You’ll also get a soft glow ring around the Halo, and it can even act as a “virtual mobile” by projecting sky scenes onto the ceiling. If you want to lull your child to sleep without being in there (or if you’re taking care of multiple kids), Halo can even play lullabies to your baby to help soothe them to sleep.

If you want a dedicated monitor with Halo, it’ll set you back $299 at BuyBuyBaby or Bed Bath and Beyond, with other retailers coming soon. Without the monitor, it’ll be $249 at Amazon.

Motorola Comfort Cloud is a smart baby cushion that provides vital information

We have sleep tracking software, apps, and devices for ourselves, but what about our kids? That’s where Comfort Cloud comes in. It’s a smart baby cushion with soft and breathable fabric, giving your child the perfect sleeping conditions. There’s a strip that will monitor patterns based on factors like heart and respiratory rate, sleep cycles and time, or body movement. You can even pair the sleeper with the Hubble Smart Nursery App to get easy summaries of your baby’s sleeping patterns, and the Comfort Cloud even works in tandem with the Halo camera.

With 20 days on a charge and a washable cover, the Comfort Cloud can help you make sure your child is getting the sleep they need to be well rested and grow. It’ll run you $199, and will be available later in 2019.