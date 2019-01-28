Ninja’s Food Processor + Spiralizer takes vegetarian night next level at $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja Precision Processor 4-Cup Food Processor with Spiralizer (NN310) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, it goes for $85 at Walmart. In fact, it’s $10 more at Amazon in refurbished condition. While we did see a couple of very limited deals around the Black Friday deal season for less, this is the best current price we can find. This multi-use food processor will certainly take your cooking game up a notch as it can handle everything from dicing nuts and slicing vegetables, to pureeing fruit, and more. Its “auto spiralizer lets you make versatile vegetable noodles” as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s deal is a solid one, the 4-cup capacity might not be enough for some. Hamilton Beach makes options for around $10 less with significantly more space. Otherwise, opt for one of these mini food choppers at just $15. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Ninja Precision Processor 4-Cup Food Processor: