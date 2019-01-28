Ninja’s Food Processor + Spiralizer takes vegetarian night next level at $50 (Reg. up to $100)

- Jan. 28th 2019 8:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60+ $50
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja Precision Processor 4-Cup Food Processor with Spiralizer (NN310) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, it goes for $85 at Walmart. In fact, it’s $10 more at Amazon in refurbished condition. While we did see a couple of very limited deals around the Black Friday deal season for less, this is the best current price we can find. This multi-use food processor will certainly take your cooking game up a notch as it can handle everything from dicing nuts and slicing vegetables, to pureeing fruit, and more. Its “auto spiralizer lets you make versatile vegetable noodles” as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s deal is a solid one, the 4-cup capacity might not be enough for some. Hamilton Beach makes options for around $10 less with significantly more space. Otherwise, opt for one of these mini food choppers at just $15. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Ninja Precision Processor 4-Cup Food Processor:

Take control of your food prep with this Ninja food processor. Its two interchangeable attachments accomplish a wide range of kitchen tasks, including chopping nuts, slicing vegetables and pureeing fruit, and its auto spiralizer lets you make versatile vegetable noodles. This Ninja food processor has a drizzle hole lid for conveniently adding oils and other liquids.

Get this deal
Reg. $60+ $50

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard