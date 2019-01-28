Pioneer’s AirPlay-enabled. 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver comes with a $75 GC at $299 shipped ($374 value)

Newegg Flash offers the Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver plus a $75 Gift Card for $299 shipped. Originally selling for $379, we’ve more recently seen the receiver selling for $299 by itself at retailers like B&H, with the added credit saving you around 20%. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen. Standout features here include 4K HDR passthrough, four HDMI inputs and AirPlay connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use your savings to bring an extra HDMI cable into your setup. You can never have too many and for just $7, grabbing one now will definitely save you some headaches in the future.

Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver features: