Pioneer’s AirPlay-enabled. 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver comes with a $75 GC at $299 shipped ($374 value)

- Jan. 28th 2019 3:20 pm ET

Newegg Flash offers the Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver plus a $75 Gift Card for $299 shipped. Originally selling for $379, we’ve more recently seen the receiver selling for $299 by itself at retailers like B&H, with the added credit saving you around 20%. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen. Standout features here include 4K HDR passthrough, four HDMI inputs and AirPlay connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use your savings to bring an extra HDMI cable into your setup. You can never have too many and for just $7, grabbing one now will definitely save you some headaches in the future.

Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

  • Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms
  • MCACC Sound Optimization
  • 4K Ultra HD, 3D, and HDR Pass-Through
  • HDMI with Audio Return Channel
  • 4 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out
  • Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Apple AirPlay Connectivity
  • USB Port for Multimedia Playback
  • GUI On-Screen Display via HDMI

