Sony’s 2.1-Channel TV Sound Base boasts built-in Chromecast support at $206 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Sony HT-XT2 170W 2.1-Channel TV Sound Base for $205.76 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate at B&H and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked. Sony’s Sound Base brings 2.1-channel audio to your home theater alongside HDMI, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Chromecast support and more. It also supports additional wireless speakers to expand into a surround sound system. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.
Those looking for a more filled out home theater speaker setup can check out the Vizio 5.1 Channel Soundbar System instead at $148 shipped. It doesn’t have the same high-quality audio or connectivity that Sony’s has, but it is sure to offer a better surround sound experience.
Sony 2.1-Channel TV Sound Base features:
- 2.1-Channel Configuration
- Up to 170W of Total Power
- Dual 2-Way Tweeter/Woofer Combo Drivers
- 4.72″ Subwoofer
- Bluetooth with LDAC & Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Optical, HDMI, USB, Ethernet Ports
- DSEE, S-Force PRO, ClearAudio+
- Google Home, Chromecast, Spotify Connect
- Free SongPal App
- Includes Remote and HDMI Cable
