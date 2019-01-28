Today’s Amazon Gold Box features Super Bowl party essentials from $3 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 65% off Super Bowl party essentials, which include cleaning supplies, snacks, paper plates, and more. Prices start at around $3 and free shipping applies across the board. You can pick up this Ziploc NFL LA Rams Slider Gallon Bags 20-Pack for $3.65 and/or the New England Patriots variation for $4.40. Regularly $10, which is what you’d still pay at Walmart, it’s the best price we can find for either one. This is one way your party-goers can show their allegiance towards whichever team they want to win the Big Game. Fill these bags with snacks or other goodies for guests to take home. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.
Ziploc NFL Slider Gallon Bags feature:
- Ziploc Brand Slider Storage bags are stand-up bags with an expandable bottom perfect for carrying team spirit
- Great for grab-and-go snacking, tailgating or homegating
- Perfect for bulky items and food storage; filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries
- Features our Smart Zip Seal; slider closure makes these zipper bags easy to open and close
- Microwave safe plastic (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent; BPA free