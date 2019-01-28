Set the PSI and let this tire inflator do the rest: $15 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Nova Tech US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER Tire Inflator for $14.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I picked up an inflator like this a few months back. I must say, having it has helped me to be diligent about keeping tires properly inflated, which has lead to better gas mileage and likely less tread wear. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to add a pleasant aroma to your car with this Little Trees Air Freshener 6-Pack for $7. The True North scent is inspired by Canada’s snow-capped mountains, arctic air, and frosted pine needles.

DBPOWER Tire Inflator features: