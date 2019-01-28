Set the PSI and let this tire inflator do the rest: $15 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Nova Tech US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER Tire Inflator for $14.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I picked up an inflator like this a few months back. I must say, having it has helped me to be diligent about keeping tires properly inflated, which has lead to better gas mileage and likely less tread wear. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.
DBPOWER Tire Inflator features:
- FASTER AND STRONGER- The DBPOWER air compressor is the trusty companion you need in your car! It can inflate a standard mid-sized car tire from 0-35 PSI in only 4.8 minutes! This is much faster than other air compressors on the market. The instant peak pressure of the tire inflator is 150 PSI. And stable working pressure is 50PSI max. It makes inflating low and flat tires in emergency easy and more convenient. Never be stranded by a flat tire again!
- AUTO-OFF FUNCTION- You can preset a pressure and the tire inflator will automatically switch off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved, meaning you don’t have to worry about over-inflating your tires again. And the accurate pressure of tire will mean a more fuel-efficient drive.