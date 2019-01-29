Boost Mobile is offering new customers a $25 iPhone 6s w/ in-store activation

Boost Mobile offers new customers a 32GB iPhone 6s for $25 when they switch from another carrier and activate a $50, $60, or $80 plan. This deal is available in-store only for new activations. The iPhone 6s supports Apple’s latest iOS 12 and is still a viable phone today for a grandparent or child. This is a great deal at just $25, especially when Boost sells it for $300 and you consider Amazon charges $200 for phones locked to Simple Mobile.

Don’t forget to pick up a case or some tempered glass for your new iPhone 6s. Though it’s a budget-friendly buy, making it last as long as possible is always a great choice so be sure to keep it protected.

iPhone 6s features: