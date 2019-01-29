Make the jump to 4K w/ this 27-inch Dell UHD Monitor for $370 (Reg. $450)

Amazon offers the Dell 27-inch 4K U2718Q Monitor for $369.99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally listed at $500 but usually goes for around $450 these days at retailers like B&H. This is a match of our previous mention and the best that we can find. If you’re looking to make the jump to 4K, consider this monitor, which includes regular and mini DisplayPort inputs, HDMI and a built-in USB 3.0 hub. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings be sure to pick up a HDMI cable to outfit this new setup. This option from AmazonBasics is available in varying sizes and should fit the bill for any desk.

Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor features: