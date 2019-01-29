iTunes launches huge $5 movie sale plus 4K deals, $1 rental of the week, more

- Jan. 29th 2019 8:40 am ET

A fresh batch of movie deals over at the iTunes storefront today includes a $5 sale, various comedies from $8 and the return of the $1 rental of the week. Head below for all of our top picks.

The $5 section offers a number of classic and current films that will become a permanent part of your collection. You’d typically expect to pay $10 or more for each of these films. While there is certainly plenty to choose from here, a couple of our top picks include:

Another notable sale is the under $10 ensemble comedies section with various classics including:

Other notable deals:

This week also marks the return of iTunes’ $1 HD rental which is Alpha. Regularly $5 or more, it’s available in 4K with a 4/5 star rating.

