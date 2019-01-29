Get JBL’s 6.5″ Studio Bookshelf Speakers w/ a $15 gift card for $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Jan. 29th 2019 3:55 pm ET

$315 value $150
Newegg Flash is offering the refurbished JBL Studio 230 6.5-inch Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) plus a $15 Newegg Gift Card for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300 in new condition, you’re saving as much as $165 today, and that’s including the $15 credit,. Amazon’s best listings have them at a bloated $400+. They feature a 1-inch CMMD Lite high-frequency driver, rounded edges, black gloss paneling, and soft-touch paint along with a  rear-firing bass port and a 6.5-inch PolyPlas driver. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

That add-on $15 gift card will be nice to use towards some speaker wire if you need some. However, if you’re looking for something a little bit more home theater worthy, we also have the JBL’s Cinema 610 5.1-Ch. Speaker System at $170 shipped with $20 gift card attached.

JBL Studio 230 6.5-inch Bookshelf Speakers:

The black JBL Studio 230 bookshelf speaker pair is designed to deliver big sound for music and movies. Each JBL Studio 230 has a 2-way design that incorporates a 1″ CMMD Lite dome tweeter and a 6.5″ PolyPlas woofer. With a recommended power handling of 20 – 150W per speaker, the JBL Studio 230 is compatible with a wide variety of amplifiers and music types.

jbl

Newegg Flash

