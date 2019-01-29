JBL’s Cinema 610 5.1-Ch. Speaker System drops to $170 shipped and includes a $20 GC ($270 value)

Newegg Flash offers the JBL Cinema 610 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speakers System plus a $20 gift card for $169.95 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount on the speaker system by itself at retailers like B&H, with the added $20 credit bumping the savings up to a total of over 35%. JBL’s Cinema 610 rocks a 5.1-channel speaker setup, and is a fantastic way to bolster your home theater’s audio. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

And if bringing a full surround sound setup to your home theater is a bit too over the top for your needs, we’ve got you covered with a simpler option. Sony’s 2.1-Channel TV Sound Base has Chromecast capabilities and is on sale for $206 (30% off).

JBL Cinema 610 Speaker System features:

Courtesy of the JBL Cinema 610’s 8″ bass reflex and a powered subwoofer with 5 voice-matching satellites, you’re set to experience rich bass sound with ultra-low distortion.

Dedicated center speaker. The JBL Cinema 610’s included a dedicated center speaker that allows for world-class sonic reproduction, instilling every pin-drop of dialogue with full-fledged cinematic power.

Easy, customized installation. Compact enough to fit into any living space, the JBL Cinema 610’s 4 voice-matched satellites and dedicated center speaker can be wall-mounted.