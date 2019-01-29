Kenneth Cole’s Watch Flash Sale offers 25% off select styles for men & women from $49

Refresh your everyday accessories with Kenneth Cole’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off select watches. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Silver-tone Mesh Multifunction Watch is on sale for $101, which is down from its original rate of $135. This watch is extremely versatile to dress up or down and its silver mesh gives it a polished look. Another great option is the Gunmetal Stainless Steel Watch at $116 after originally being priced at $155. This includes a stylish blue face and sleek appearance. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Silver-tone Mesh Multifunction Watch $101 (Orig. $135)
- Gunmetal Stainless Steel Watch $116 (Orig. $155)
- Two-Tone Calendar Watch $113 (Orig. $150)
- Gunmetal Textured Watch $49 (Orig. $65)
- Gold Tone Acccent Watch $101 (Orig. $135)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crystal Halo Bezel Watch $101 (Orig. $135)
- Slim Gold Tone Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Square Face Gold Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Crystal Rose Gold Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Light Mother Pearl Watch $79 (Orig. $105)
