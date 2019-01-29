Lenovo $350 IdeaPad 330S is perfect for multitasking & light workflows, more from $399

Best Buy offers the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6-inch Laptop with 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/128GB for $349.99 shipped. Regularly over $500, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Lenovo’s laptop is a great entry-level option that has enough power for everyday tasks. The Ryzen 5 processor is perfect for multitasking and the 128GB SSD will provide enough room for essential apps and provide quick boot times. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other laptops on sale:
- Dell Inspiron 13: $399 (Reg. $550) | B&H
- 2.4GHz i3/4GB/1TB
- Lenovo ThinkPad E570: $500 (Reg. $650) | Newegg
- 2.5GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- MSI GL63 Gaming: $650 (Reg. $850) | Newegg
- 2.3GHz i5/8GB/128GB/1TB
- GTX 1050 2GB GPU
- Save an extra $150 w/ MIR
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Laptop features:
Meet the IdeaPad 330S. Thinner & lighter with narrow bezels for broader viewing, it boasts state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processing and outstanding Radeon graphics performance. Power through any task, stream video and create and game with ease.