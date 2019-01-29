Save 40% on Minger’s highly-rated Dimmable and Color LED Lightstrips from $8.50 shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers its 16-Foot Dimmable White LED Lightstrip for $8.37 shipped when code AWBGTOX8 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an over 40% discount and matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked. The Wi-Fi-enabled multicolor version is also on sale, down from $29 to $17.39 with code 66CGA3A8. Minger’s LED Lightstrips are a great way to add bias lighting to a TV, vanity and more. Both carry 3.9/5 star ratings from hundreds of customers.

Looking for ways to take advantage of the lightstrips in your home? Check out our guide on adding a splash of color to your space.

Minger Dimmable LED Lightstrip features:

This 16.4ft led strip light by unique design and development of a simple controller convenient to adjust brightness, the brightness controlled by switch dimmer( included)

The led strip lighting kit includes 300 bright LEDs. And the working voltage is 12V, extremely Low Heat. It is touchable.

Our LED light strip designated with blue strong adhesive. The LED tape for safe and easy application, clean and dry surface, do not worry about falling off.

The LED vanity mirror light kit has excellent heat dissipation, making it much more durable. It is also very suitable for living room, kitchen cabinet, under cabinet, dining room, bedroom, party, stairway, ceiling, etc.

