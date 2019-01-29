The Philips Viva Air Fryer is up to $120 off for today only at Best Buy: $80 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips Viva Analog Air Fryer (HD9220/29) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Amazon, Target and elsewhere, this is $20 under our previous mention, within $5 of the Black Friday 2018 prices and the best we can find. These air fryers use little to no oil for cooking, resulting in a much healthier option over traditional methods. This model has a 1.8-lb. food capacity, adjustable thermostat and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s deal brings the popular Philips model down to a much more affordable price tag, this highly-rated Chefman option goes for just $50. Speaking of cookware, Best Buy is also offering coffee brewers and waffle makers from just $5 today. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Philips Viva Analog Air Fryer: