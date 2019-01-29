Best Buy 1-day kitchenware sale: Coffee brewers & waffle makers from just $5, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a series of small kitchen appliances from just $4.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to side step any delivery fees. One standout from the lot is the Insignia Dual Waffle Maker in black (NS-WM2CBK6) for $4.99. Regularly up to $15, this is matching the previous deal price and the best we can find. This no frills waffle maker keeps it simple with a single temperature setting and a non-stick interior, but at just $5 is likely worth a shot. Rated 4+ stars. More details and small appliances down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Picks from the Sale:

For more deals on kitchenware head over to our Home Goods Guide. We have everything from slow cookers, Dyson gear, lighting and more.

Insignia Dual Waffle Maker: