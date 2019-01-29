Add the highly-rated Photo Studio Pro to your Android app library for just $1 today (Reg. $8)

Photo Studio Pro for Android is now on sale for just $1 on Google Play. Regularly $8 or so, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last couple of years and a great chance to add the highly-rated photo manipulation app to your library. It features more than 200 filters and loads of correction tools like “lighting tune, color correction, sharpening, lens boost, tilt shift, blur and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 37,000 users. More details below.

This app also includes text editing tools, image masks, a collage editor and a “huge amount of stickers, textures [and] shapes.” And you’ll find even more Android apps on sale right here.

Android: Photo Studio Pro: $1 (Reg. $8+)

