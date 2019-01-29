Add the highly-rated Photo Studio Pro to your Android app library for just $1 today (Reg. $8)

Photo Studio Pro for Android is now on sale for just $1 on Google Play. Regularly $8 or so, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last couple of years and a great chance to add the highly-rated photo manipulation app to your library. It features more than 200 filters and loads of correction tools like “lighting tune, color correction, sharpening, lens boost, tilt shift, blur and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 37,000 users. More details below.
This app also includes text editing tools, image masks, a collage editor and a “huge amount of stickers, textures [and] shapes.” And you’ll find even more Android apps on sale right here.
Photo Studio is a powerful multifunctional photo editing application for photographers of any level. It contains the vast editing kit of tools for basic and advanced retouching of your photos. Make each your shot a perfect complete art-work using a wide range of effects, filters, text editing and color enhancement tools and a lot of other ready-to-use features.