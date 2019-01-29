Set up a killer home theater w/ a 1080p or 4K refurb Optoma projector, options start at $389

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Optoma HD143X 1080p Home Theater Projector for $389 shipped. That’s $110 off the going rate in new condition found at retailers like Amazon and is within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked. I have owned the projector that came before this one for several years. The picture quality is great and I have not needed to replace the lamp despite using it an average of a couple of hours each day. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find a bunch of others on sale.

More Optoma projectors on sale:

Optoma HD143X 1080p Projector features:

  • Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio
  • Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color
  • Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games
