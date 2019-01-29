Set up a killer home theater w/ a 1080p or 4K refurb Optoma projector, options start at $389

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Optoma HD143X 1080p Home Theater Projector for $389 shipped. That’s $110 off the going rate in new condition found at retailers like Amazon and is within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked. I have owned the projector that came before this one for several years. The picture quality is great and I have not needed to replace the lamp despite using it an average of a couple of hours each day. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find a bunch of others on sale.
More Optoma projectors on sale:
- HD27 1080p: $429 (Refurb, Orig. $679)
- GT1080Darbee 1080p: $559 (Refurb, Orig. $1,499)
- UHD50 4K: $999 (Refurb, Orig. $1,499)
- UHD51A 4K w/ Alexa: $1,249 (Refurb, Orig. $1,699)
- UHD60 4K: $1,299 (Refurb, Orig. $1,799)
- UHZ65 4K: $2,749 (Refurb, Orig. $3,999)
Optoma HD143X 1080p Projector features:
- Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio
- Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color
- Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games