Ease the tax seasons blues with an AirPrint-enabled Samsung Laser Printer for $45

Newegg offers the Samsung Xpress SL-M2020W Wireless Mono Laser Printer with AirPrint for $44.99 shipped when promo code EMCTUVE35 is applied during checkout. For comparison, this printer has a list price of $100 but typically sells for around $70 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the best offer that we’ve tracked to date. With tax season upon us, this is a great time to pick up an affordable laser printer. With AirPrint you’ll be able to send documents from your Mac, iPhone or iPad without connecting any cables. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As far as AirPrint lasers are concerned, this is a very competitive price and among the best we’ve seen all-time. You might find an inkjet alternative for less but you’ll easily make up for that difference with ink costs over time.

Samsung Xpress SL-M2020W features: