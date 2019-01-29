Ease the tax seasons blues with an AirPrint-enabled Samsung Laser Printer for $45

Newegg offers the Samsung Xpress SL-M2020W Wireless Mono Laser Printer with AirPrint for $44.99 shipped when promo code EMCTUVE35 is applied during checkout. For comparison, this printer has a list price of $100 but typically sells for around $70 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the best offer that we’ve tracked to date. With tax season upon us, this is a great time to pick up an affordable laser printer. With AirPrint you’ll be able to send documents from your Mac, iPhone or iPad without connecting any cables. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
As far as AirPrint lasers are concerned, this is a very competitive price and among the best we’ve seen all-time. You might find an inkjet alternative for less but you’ll easily make up for that difference with ink costs over time.
Samsung Xpress SL-M2020W features:
Print wirelessly and share effortlessly with the Samsung Xpress M2020W Printer. All it takes is a simple tap with its advanced NFC technology, and the Samsung Mobile Print App allows you to take advantage of the powerful mobile features. Simply tap your mobile device to the Samsung Xpress M2020W series to quickly and easily establish a Wi-Fi direct connection, so you can print virtually any content from you smartphone or tablet.