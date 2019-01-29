Speck’s Presidio ProFolio Case protects your 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Speck Presidio ProFolio 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case for $36 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a 60% discount from the going rate at Speck and is the best price that we’ve seen so far. Speck’s Presidio ProFolio wraps your iPad Pro in a sturdy case that can keep your device protected against an up to four-foot drop. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers. We previously recommended the Presidio ProFolio as part of the best new iPad Pro cases available.

Wrap this Presidio ProFolio around your Apple iPad to keep it safe from damage while on the go. The sturdy case is drop-tested to 4 feet, resisting the shock and impact of accidental drops, while the raised bezel delivers extra screen protection. Use your tablet hand-free with the built-in stand on the Presidio ProFolio front cover.