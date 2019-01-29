Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale refreshes your footwear with select styles for $30 shipped

Today only, Sperry discounts a selection of its men’s and women’s shoes to $29.99 with code SNEAKSALE at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Striper II Slip On Sneakers stand out from this sale, and they’re down from their original rate of $60. A slip-on design makes these shoes easy to put on / take off, and you can style these sneakers with jeans, shorts or joggers alike. They’re also available in a similar women’s version for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Coast Line Blucher Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cutter CVO Jersey Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Halyard CVO Salt Washed Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II Slip On Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cutter CVO Vintage Sneaker $30 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Chubby Lace Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Seaside Aerial Sneaker $30 (Orig. $75)
- Seaside Embossed Metallic Leather Sneaker $30 (Orig. $75)
- Crest Vibe Chambray Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Lounge LTT Nautical Sneaker $30 (Orig. $55)
