Keep your 15-inch MacBook safe in the Thule Crossover Backpack for $50 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the Thule Crossover 25L 15-inch MacBook Backpack in Cobalt for $49.95 shipped. It’s $100 at Moosejaw, as well as at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we can find. This daypack can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop plus an iPad via its dedicated sleeves. It also has a crushproof compartment for your smaller items, so you can keep things like sunglasses, a smartphone, and other essentials safe and accessible. Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.3/5 stars.

Thule Crossover 25L MacBook Backpack features:

Carry an up to 15.6″ laptop, iPad, and related gear in style with the cobalt Crossover 25L Daypack from Thule. The Daypack has a spacious main compartment with sleeves for your laptop and iPad. A special crushproof compartment is designed to protect your smartphone, glasses, and other small fragile items. Water bottles may be stored in the mesh side pockets. Unzipping the front flap reveals an organizational panel with slip-in and zippered pockets for pens, notepads, accessories, and a key clip.