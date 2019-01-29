Timbuk2 Sale on Sale has up to 50% off MacBook bags, backpacks, more + an extra 10% off

Timbuk2 is currently offering up to 50% off select items plus an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10 at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. The Proof Macbook Messenger Bag is $137, which is down from its original rate of $218. This bag easily fits your 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook plus all of your essentials. It also features a leather flap that adds a luxurious touch and a zippered exterior pocket for easy access. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:
- Proof Laptop Messenger Bag $137 (Orig. $218)
- Cask Laptop Backpack $175 (Orig. $278)
- Sunset Backpack $68 (Orig. $109)
- Lightweight Muttmover $100 (Orig. $159)
- Lug Duffel Bag $94 (Orig. $149)
- Spire Laptop Backpack $62 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…