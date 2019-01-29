VUDU: Mix & Match Valentine’s Sale 2 for $10, The Princess Bride $10, more from $5

- Jan. 29th 2019 2:13 pm ET

From $5
VUDU is currently running a promotion where they’re offering a selection of digital movies from $5. Our top pick is The Princess Bride for $9.99. Matched at Amazon. Normally $15 at Google Play, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This cult classic is a must-watch if you haven’t seen it yet, and with Movies Anywhere, you can even view it on the streaming service of your choice. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

VUDU is also running a Mix & Match Valentine’s Sale with two movies for $9.99. You can find titles like Love & Other Drugs, Just Wright, Message in a Bottle, Juno, and more in this sale.

Our top picks:

The Princess Bride:

A young boy listens to while his grandfather reads him the adventures of Buttercup, the most beautiful woman in the world, and Westly, the man she loves, in the fairy-tale kingdom of Florin.

