WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0. Hard Drive comes bundled with a 32GB flash drive for $90 ($20 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the WD Easystore 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundled with a 32GB Easystore Flash Drive for $89.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday offers. WD’s portable hard drive is a fantastic option for on-the-go backups and to use as mobile storage. Not to mention, WD is one of the most trusted hard drive manufacturers on the market. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to add 4TB of storage to your everyday carry, consider picking up WD’s 2TB Portable Hard Drive instead for $60.

WD Easystore 4TB Hard Drive features:

Create secure, reliable copies of important documents with this Western Digital easystore portable storage bundle. The 4TB hard drive accommodates a large volume of videos and pictures, and the WD software ensures automatically updated copies of files via continuous or scheduled backup settings. This Western Digital easystore portable storage bundle includes a 32GB USB flash drive that offers extra space.