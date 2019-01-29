Zmodo’s $48 Security Bundle protects your home w/ a 1080p camera + 2 contact sensors (Reg. $85)

Today only, Woot offers the Zmodo Pivot 1080p Camera and Smart Home Hub bundled with two door/window sensors for $47.99. Prime members will score free shipping, which will sidestep the usual $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for $85 at Amazon and Walmart, that saves you nearly 45%, beats our previous mention by $12 and is one of the best offers that we’ve seen. This bundle is a great way to bolster your home’s security on a budget and includes two contact sensors alongside the 1080p camera. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers.
Alternatively, if you aren’t in need of the bundled contact sensors and would just like to surveil your home, Wyze Cam is a fantastic option at just $26.
Zmodo Smart Security Bundle features:
- Cover your entire space with Pivot’s wide-angle, rotating 1080p camera. With 16GB of built-in storage, you can record days of video without having to pay additional fees.
- Receive an alert on your phone when motion is detected, and customize which areas on your live view will trigger a motion detection alert. Pivot also provides temperature and humidity readings, a Bluetooth speaker for music, and two-way audio to talk to family at home, making it a true all-in-one monitoring solution.
- Pivot is a hub for Zmodo accessories, and comes with door / window sensors to alert you when something’s open.
