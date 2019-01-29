Zmodo’s $48 Security Bundle protects your home w/ a 1080p camera + 2 contact sensors (Reg. $85)

Today only, Woot offers the Zmodo Pivot 1080p Camera and Smart Home Hub bundled with two door/window sensors for $47.99. Prime members will score free shipping, which will sidestep the usual $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for $85 at Amazon and Walmart, that saves you nearly 45%, beats our previous mention by $12 and is one of the best offers that we’ve seen. This bundle is a great way to bolster your home’s security on a budget and includes two contact sensors alongside the 1080p camera. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers.

Alternatively, if you aren’t in need of the bundled contact sensors and would just like to surveil your home, Wyze Cam is a fantastic option at just $26.

Zmodo Smart Security Bundle features:

Cover your entire space with Pivot’s wide-angle, rotating 1080p camera. With 16GB of built-in storage, you can record days of video without having to pay additional fees.

Receive an alert on your phone when motion is detected, and customize which areas on your live view will trigger a motion detection alert. Pivot also provides temperature and humidity readings, a Bluetooth speaker for music, and two-way audio to talk to family at home, making it a true all-in-one monitoring solution.

Pivot is a hub for Zmodo accessories, and comes with door / window sensors to alert you when something’s open.