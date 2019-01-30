Lock-in 4-years of Motor Trend Magazine w/ iPad access for just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine with digital access included for just $12 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS during checkout. That’s $24 below Motor Trend direct and $28 less than Amazon’s price. Outside of a limited Black Friday 2018 deal, this matches our previous mentions and is the best we can find. Only during once-a-year holiday sales does Motor Trend get any lower than this. Head below for more details.

This deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

iPad owners will also get digital access included with today’s deal. Speaking of which, Best Buy launched a wide-ranging Apple sale today with up to $270 off iPad Pro and much more.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Motor Trend Magazine: