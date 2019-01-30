Best Buy 4-hour Flash Sale takes $350 off MacBooks, $270 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro, more

- Jan. 30th 2019 9:01 am ET

Best Buy has launched a new flash sale this morning with prices that are good through 1PM EST. Today’s deal includes $350 off various MacBook models$270 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro configurations along with with deals on smart home gear and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to side-step any delivery fees otherwise. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining today’s selection of deals is $350 off Apple’s latest MacBooks. The deals start at $950 on the 12-inch model and go up from there. If you’re looking to save on an ultra-portable MacBook, this is the way to go.

Today’s flash sale also delivers $270 off Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While it lacks the redesign of the newest models, today’s deal delivers some very notable savings, beating our previous mention by $20.

You can check out the rest of today’s best deals in the flash sale right here.

iPad Mac

