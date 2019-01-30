Amazon offers up to 40% off Eton Emergency Bluetooth Weather Radios/Speakers from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Eton Emergency Weather Radio with Bluetooth for $39.99 shipped. Regularly between $50 and $60 or so, this is one of the lowest prices we we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This AM/FM/NOAA weather digital radio features an alarm clock, a 2.1A USB charging port and Bluetooth audio streaming as well various charging methods in case of emergency like a hand crank and solar power. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and a deal on the Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme speaker.
Amazon is also offering the Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme Super-Loud speaker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $114 on Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best we can find. This solar powered speaker carries a 4+ star rating from well over 70% of Amazon reviewers. You can also stay charged on-the-go with Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station at $89.50 (Reg. $130).
If these options are a little too rugged for you, consider a 2-pack of Google Home Minis for just $40 shipped ($60+ value).
Eton Emergency Weather Radio with Bluetooth:
- Stay in tune and up to date: This AM/FM/NOAA weather digital radio includes a display and alarm clock. Use it for direct access to news or stream your music while you are on the go.
- Have peace of mind: Always have a quick charge for your smartphone and tablet. Simply plug your device into the 2.1A USB port and power from the unit will automatically ‘dump charge’ into your device.
- Rugged and reliable: With a splashproof rating its performance is ideal for any outdoor adventures such as camping trips, hiking expeditions, or long road trips. Tune in to the radio for news and weather alerts.
- Ready to Stream: Listen to your favorite podcast or music from any smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth device wherever you are. Integrated Bluetooth makes streaming easy with the FRX5 BT. Perfect for today’s lifestyle and fun.