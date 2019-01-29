Stay charged on-the-go w/ Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station at $89.50 (Reg. $130)

Suaoki (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 150Wh Portable Power Station at $89.45 shipped when you use the code HG4RTBLX at checkout. Regularly around $130, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and matches our pre-Christmas mention. This power station is perfect for traveling or camping, as it gives you plenty of juice to keep all of your electronics going. Featuring multiple USB outputs including Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it also sports AC plugs to power larger devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need more juice then 150Wh, we still have a massive 500Wh Suaoki portable power station for $431 shipped. For smaller projects, the Anker PowerCore 13000 for $37 shipped is a great option.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features: