Stay charged on-the-go w/ Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station at $89.50 (Reg. $130)

Suaoki (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 150Wh Portable Power Station at $89.45 shipped when you use the code HG4RTBLX at checkout. Regularly around $130, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and matches our pre-Christmas mention. This power station is perfect for traveling or camping, as it gives you plenty of juice to keep all of your electronics going. Featuring multiple USB outputs including Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it also sports AC plugs to power larger devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you need more juice then 150Wh, we still have a massive 500Wh Suaoki portable power station for $431 shipped. For smaller projects, the Anker PowerCore 13000 for $37 shipped is a great option.
Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:
Designed and engineered by battery experts, S270 is a stylish and compact power bank with AC/DC/USB outlets. It has cutting-edge features like Quick Charge 3.0 technology and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) technology that optimizes the match between the solar array (PV panels), and the battery bank. With this tiny yet incredible power bank, you can charge or power a wide range of devices from small home appliance to personal electronics. The hideable lift handles make it easy to carry around. We all need power, and you deserve better!
Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer from $55.50, more https://t.co/Q4m4y7OAuP by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/rDHt0nCaPa
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 29, 2019