Ecovacs’s OZMO Robotic Vacuum gets a 20% discount down to $280 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO Robotic Vacuum for $279.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at retailers like Walmart, Office Depot and Staples, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is only the second notable discount we’ve seen. Standout features here include an up to 110-minute runtime, sweeping and mopping capabilities, and Alexa plus Google Assistant integration. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those looking to bring laser navigation into the mix won’t want to miss out on the discounted Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum at $444 (Reg. $570).

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO Robotic Vacuum features:

Maintain a tidy home with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO cleaning robot. The Smart Cleaning Path technology ensures thorough coverage of the entire room, and the mop and vacuum system combination efficiently cleans both solid dirt and spills. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO cleaning robot has a V-shaped center brush to reliably lift debris out of carpets.