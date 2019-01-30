If you have a GoPro, chances are you’ve seen something about the company’s Plus service. It’s $5 per month and allows you to store photos and videos online at a lower bitrate, ensuring you always have a secure backup of your media. Though, before now, GoPro limited you to around 35 hours of video, which was about 250GB of data. Today, GoPro announced that its Plus service will now include fully unlimited storage at original quality.

If you’ve yet to subscribe to GoPro Plus, it’s a great tool, especially if you use your action camera often. There’s nothing worse than thinking your data got backed up to your computer and having it not be there when you need it. GoPro Plus works with the GoPro desktop software to automatically backup your data when you plug your camera or SD card in, and now it can backup without hesitation.

You’ll be able to store unlimited photos and videos at original quality in GoPro Plus now. Whereas before, GoPro Plus would transcode your media to lower quality for more optimized storage, that doesn’t happen anymore. “Unlimited means unlimited” Woodman, GoPro’s CEO told The Verge. This is great for people who love to use GoPro’s out in the wild, as they’ll never have to worry about running out of hard drive space again.

The other huge benefit to having unlimited cloud storage for your GoPro footage is being able to always access it wherever you are. GoPro offers iPhone and Android applications that give you remote access to your footage and photos from anywhere, as long as you have a data connection.

GoPro Plus also now gives you 50% off most mounts and accessories, which is an increase from the previous 20% discount. And with the services like replacement programs for damaged cameras also included in Plus, it’s a no-brainer at just $5 per month if you use your action camera often. The replacement program is great if you are often in hazardous environments, as GoPro allows up to two camera replacements per year for an identical model, though some small fees do apply. If you just need regular support, GoPro Plus members get VIP access, putting you at the front of the line with priority phone and chat access.

If you’ve yet to sign up for GoPro Plus, there’s never been a better time than now. And if you consider that you’ll have a free trial before having to purchase it, then why not just sign up right now?