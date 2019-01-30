Renowned designer Jonathan Adler’s Now House line of decor & furniture is up to 35% off at Amazon

- Jan. 30th 2019 12:53 pm ET

From $21
0

Amazon takes up to 35% off select Now House by Jonathan Adler decor and furniture. Free shipping applies across the board. Reviews are still light on these items, but generally on the high-end. Noteworthy is this set of 2 Vally Nesting Side Tables for $131.60. It had been as much as $188 before dropping to today’s Amazon all-time low. Keep these tables stacked on reserve until it’s time to serve drinks and snacks, or have them both out as a space to display your decor. Head below to find more of our top picks from this sale.

Top picks from this sale:

How House by Jonathan Adler Vally Nesting Side Tables:

  • Powdercoated metal frames and color-matched glass
  • Mint tall table has a mint frame with tonal mint glass; smaller Blue nesting table has a blue frame with blue glass
  • Comes as 2-piece set
  • Larger table is 22″ high, and 16″ in diameter. The smaller table is 20″ high, and 14″ in diameter

