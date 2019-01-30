Renowned designer Jonathan Adler’s Now House line of decor & furniture is up to 35% off at Amazon

Amazon takes up to 35% off select Now House by Jonathan Adler decor and furniture. Free shipping applies across the board. Reviews are still light on these items, but generally on the high-end. Noteworthy is this set of 2 Vally Nesting Side Tables for $131.60. It had been as much as $188 before dropping to today’s Amazon all-time low. Keep these tables stacked on reserve until it’s time to serve drinks and snacks, or have them both out as a space to display your decor. Head below to find more of our top picks from this sale.
Top picks from this sale:
- Mod Lines Modular Candleholder: $38 (Reg. $58)
- Grid Decorative Tray: $21 (Reg. $32)
- Marco Slipper Club Chair: $279 (Reg. $398)
- Vally Side Table: $174 (Reg. $248)
- …and even more deals…
How House by Jonathan Adler Vally Nesting Side Tables:
- Powdercoated metal frames and color-matched glass
- Mint tall table has a mint frame with tonal mint glass; smaller Blue nesting table has a blue frame with blue glass
- Comes as 2-piece set
- Larger table is 22″ high, and 16″ in diameter. The smaller table is 20″ high, and 14″ in diameter
Refresh your household for spring with Hearth & Hand's collection at Target from $4 https://t.co/Yq8W7sUIBq by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/f0Q36Am81B
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 24, 2019